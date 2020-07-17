ABC13 careers

Director/Photojournalist

KTRK-TV's Programming Department has an immediate opening for a Director/Photojournalist...a Creative Genius who excels in all aspects of Compelling Visual Storytelling whether it's directing a newscast or producing Short and Long Form Multi-Platform Content.

Excellent Directing, Shooting, Editing, Lighting, and Producing Skills as well as In-depth knowledge of Ross Overdrive and Ross DashBoard, Panasonic AJ-PX5000G 2/3 ENG Style and Sony DSLR Camcorder and Adobe Premiere Edit System are required.

Qualified candidates will work on a variety of multi-platform station projects from idea concept to execution. Must be a "passionate" consumer of multi-platform content with a strong understanding of how to generate content that engages audiences.

Must be a hard-working, self starter, high-energy team player and effective communicator with a "can do" attitude. Must also be organized, efficient, capable of juggling multiple projects, and able to work under tight deadlines.
Candidates should have at least 5 years major market experience as a Director/Photojournalist, a clean driving record and must provide Samples of their Work.

All applicants must be willing to work any day or shift needed.

To be considered interested applicants must apply on-line at www.disneycareers.com by uploading a resume file, cover letter and list of references. Please reference Job Requisition # 763299BR

Equal Opportunity Employer -Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity
