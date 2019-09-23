Director - Community Engagement

KTRK-TV is looking for a Director of Community Engagement...a passionate station ambassador and community outreach and content guru who can help us continue to build and reinforce KTRK & The Walt Disney Company's ongoing commitment to serving our diverse community.Key Qualifications Include:A well-spoken motivator who projects professionalism, positivity and humility both inside and outside of the building. Must be extremely organized, accurate, and have a knack for inspiring and rallying our team and the communities we serve. Must be a can-doer, a team player with the ability to work quickly and decisively to meet deadlines, troubleshoot, and manage multiple projects simultaneously. A person with proven problem-solving and critical thinking skills with the ability to get many departments working together. Experience as a media/corporate community liaison preferred.Hands-on multi-platform producer who is dialed into current events and community happenings. Must be able to identify positive and compelling stories and unique events in our surrounding communities and take them from concept to completion. An excellent writer with experience in short and long form television and digital content production, field producing, line producing, reporting, shooting, editing and publishing.Proven ability to engage all communities on social media, and help grow the station's social media following. Must be dialed into local social media influencers. Must be constantly connected with the Walt Disney Company & Owned Television Stations Community Engagement priorities to ensure that KTRK priorities are synchronized.Will also act as station point person for community non-profit organizations and outreach programs and understand how to generate awareness. Will help execute company's strategic philanthropic programs and plans, including charitable giving and volunteerism. Experience in Crisis Communications. Working knowledge of required television station FCC reporting and Public Service Announcement multi-platform strategies. Must be willing to work any day or shift as projects and station initiatives will often require attendance.To be considered all interested applicants must apply online at disneycareers.com, reference job # 708136BR.Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity