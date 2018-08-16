Digital Producer/Assignments Editor

Are you a news content guru? Are you obsessed with major news and top trending stories of the day? Do you have a knack for producing creative content that generates high engagement?KTRK TV, the ABC owned station located in Houston, Texas is looking for a full-time digital producer/assignment desk editor to be part of the team leading the charge to take our digital efforts to the next level.In this position, you will split your time working on the assignment desk and producing content for digital platforms.The ideal candidate can multi-task in a fast-paced environment and has experience gathering information and writing news stories - along with a good understanding of social media trends and apps. College degree and experience in a working newsroom is required.Ideal candidate must have:Gift for recognizing and creating impactful, innovative and distinctive digital contentExtensive newsroom digital background (supervisory skills a plus)Unerring news judgementAbility to shoot and edit videoKnack for writing powerful and accurate copy and headlinesAbility to multitask and manage multiple projects at one timeProven social media expertise in both content creation and strategic optimizationWorking knowledge of digital publishing tools and analyticsAbility to excel in fast-paced news station environment and able to work under pressure to meet deadlinesStrong leadership, organizational and communication skillsFlexibility with work schedule depending on station needs and projectsWe are a 24/7 news operation, so employees must be willing to work any day or shift, as needed and be called in as necessary.To be considered, candidates must apply on-line at www.disneycareers.com by uploading a resume file, and cover letter. Job Req.: 585236BREqual Opportunity Employer -Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender IdentityNo telephone calls please