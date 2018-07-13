ABC13 CAREERS

Digital News Producer Intern

KTRK-TV, the ABC Owned station located in Houston, TX is accepting applications for a paid NEWS/DIGITAL PRODUCER INTERN for the fall semester. Internships are available to undergrads currently enrolled college students in their junior or senior year pursuing careers in the television/media field and must receive college credit for the internship. The internship program is designed to provide students with an on-site educational experience that complements their academic studies. Interns will have an opportunity to observe and participate in the daily work and operations of a major market, television station.

As an intern you will gain valuable experience in all areas related to producing a television newscast - including the important relationship between our broadcast and digital platforms. Interested candidates should have a strong desire to pursue a career as a multi-platform producer and willing to receive continual feedback. Will have an opportunity to attend production meetings, research news topics, and learn how to prioritize assignments. Applicants must be currently enrolled in college and supply written verification of eligibility to receive academic credit for the internship at the start of the internship. Additionally, applicants must be able to work at least more than one day per week and the hours may vary depending on scheduling and will include some weekend and early morning and evening hours.

All interested applicants must apply online at www.disneycareers.com, Job Req 575591BR. Please upload a cover letter, your resume outlining other internships, degrees earned, work experience, related clubs and organizations, current major course of study, expected graduation date and extracurricular activities.

Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity

No Telephone Calls Please
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
careersABC13 careers
Related
Disney Careers
ABC13 CAREERS
Digital Producer/Assignments Editor
Part Time Web Producer
Community Affairs Intern
Assignment Desk Intern
More ABC13 careers
CAREERS
100 companies hiring at 2-day job fair in Stafford
Cards Against Humanity hiring writers for $40 an hour
Digital Producer/Assignments Editor
Got ink? Study says it shouldn't impact your job potential
HELP WANTED: This is who's hiring in Houston
More Careers
Top Stories
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Houston police officer arrested twice in 3 weeks
New Whole Foods 365 unveiling in Houston
Rescuers from Hurricane Harvey form bond in year since storm
Father could face charges after forgetting daughter in car
Millions of followers travel to Mecca for holy day
Show More
Texas City ISD tracking students and staff with new ID badges
What to expect as of I-69 widening continues in Ft. Bend County
The Woodlands studies cost of law enforcement for a future city department
Texans cheerleader coach resigns in face of lawsuits
Magnitude 7.3 earthquake rocks Venezuela's coast
More News