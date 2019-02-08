KTRK, the ABC/Walt Disney owned station located in Houston, TX is looking for a forward thinking Digital Marketing Campaign Specialist to work closely with our Marketing & Sales teams to help take our digital campaigns and branded content to the next level.An understanding of advertising, innovative marketing and the digital space is a plus. Experience with social platforms from a content/advertising perspective and the ability to interpret and report on multiple advertising campaigns is needed. Finally, a track record of exceptional campaign coordination, as it relates to organization, time management, and internal communications is strongly preferred.This is an excellent opportunity to learn and develop skills in multiple areas within the digital media & marketing industry. Requires an understanding of social media trends in the digital space, the capacity to strategically coordinate and execute multiple campaigns, organizational skills to report on campaign metrics and insights, and proactive ability to manage internal marketing initiatives.Responsibilities* Manage day-to-day digital campaign operations, including campaign setup, creative, analytics/tracking, etc.* Uses digital platform tools to manage client campaigns including tracking, reporting, and analytics to support ROI analysis and campaign improvements.* Work closely with customers, colleagues, and other stakeholders to identify and maximize opportunities to use digital technologies to improve business processes and support critical business strategies.* Ensure the digital Marketing/Sales content calendar is produced on a weekly basis.* Acquire & maintain working knowledge of all sales, content and marketing software systems* Must be comfortable working with a broad range of cross-functional staff-junior to senior, sales, marketing, editorial, design, analytics, etc.* Ability to work comfortably in organizational platforms like Excel in order to track and interpret metrics* Experience with and/or an understanding of content and advertising social media executions on platforms including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube and additional emerging tools* Writes, edits and produces digital and social content for internal and external communications for Marketing/Sales campaigns* Ability to make minor edits to digital banners and elements (web headers, Social graphics, convert graphics to different formats (eps, png, etc)* Articulates complex concepts and information into content strategies to accomplish the strategic objectives for the campaigns.* Responsible for managing and aligning content across all digital platforms, ensuring key messaging is successfully delivered* Edits and proofreads content for clarity, grammar, and accuracy, ensuring it meets the highest possible standards and always aligns with key brand messaging* Serves as a subject-matter expert, providing support for executive-level presentations, communications, and reports as necessary.* Track, interpret, and report on campaign metrics for multiple campaigns. Oversee reporting for national and local campaigns* Work closely with Sales, Content and Programming teams for holistic campaign execution and approach. Share social strategy and campaign updates on client-facing campaigns.* Ensure campaign deliverables are optimized for each platform - review, edit and provide guidance as needed for social video cuts, transcribe video captions, create social sharing buttons and ensure article copy and content follows social media guidelines.RequirementsBachelor's degree in marketing, advertising, communications, business or a related field.2-4 years of digital content experience creating content in a marketing, advertising, communications or related fieldStrong computer skills, with advanced knowledge of Microsoft Office, Adobe Creative Suite, and online publishing toolsStrong understanding of digital web platforms/principles (blogs, forums, landing pages, social media, html etc.) and SEO principlesHighly organized and detail-oriented.Excellent written and verbal communication skillsExceptional time management skills.Proficiency in Microsoft Office and Adobe Products, including PowerPoint, Excel, Photoshop, Illustrator, Outlook, and WordTo be considered all interested applicants must apply on-line at www.disneycareers.com by uploading a resume file, cover letter and list of references. Please Reference Job ID: 636668BREqual Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender IdentityNo Telephone Calls Please