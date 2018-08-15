CAREERS

Want to travel for free? Delta airlines to hire new friendly faces

Ever wanted to work for Delta airlines? Here's your chance.

One thousand jobs, with the perk of flying around the world for free, or almost for free, are up for grabs next year.

Delta Airlines announced it plans to hire 1,000 new flight attendants in 2019.

Those interested in applying for the job have to be at least 21 years old, have a high school diploma or GED and cannot have tattoos or piercings that would show in uniform.

Competition is tough.

Last year, Delta received more than 270,000 applications for just 1,700 flight attendant openings.
