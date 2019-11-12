As a Data Journalism Fellow for KTRK, the ABC /Walt Disney Owned Television Station in Houston, you will be charged with finding great local stories within the vast amounts of data that exist about our cities to support both investigative work and day to day consumer stories. You will be part of a first of its kind local data journalism team, with the goal of infusing high-impact data journalism into KTRK and the other ABC newsrooms. You will be expected to regularly pitch and produce data-driven stories with creativity and originality across platforms.
Key Responsibilities:
Identify, quire and analyze data sets of potential interest to ABC OTV
Track data releases in your specific market
Analyze and organize data and pitch stories based around data mining process
Develop digital content based in data but supported by context
Be an advocate and resource for data journalism within your newsroom
Basic Qualifications:
Ability to identify stories of interest and develop story angles from data
Basic competence with Excel; data journalism experience preferred
Ability to write quickly and accurately
Strong presentation and pitch skills to advocate for data journalism in the newsroom
Ability to work collaboratively, collaborating with reporters, producers and writers to produce stories
Self-starter able to work independently
Technical aptitude to learn new software skills
Understanding of local news market
Detail-oriented with a focus on accuracy
Up to date on developments, trends and tools in the data journalism space
Preferred Experience:
Stories published by local or national news providers and/or an academic institution
Experience working in a local newsroom environment and passion for local journalism
Programming, coding and design / data visualization skills are a plus
Basic video production skills are a plus
Preferred Education:
Degree or equivalent, data journalism degree preferred but not required
To be considered, interested applicants apply on-line at www.disneycareers.com by uploading a resume file, cover letter and list of references. Please reference Job Requisition # 724126BR.
Equal Opportunity Employer -Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity
