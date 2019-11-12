As a Data Journalism Fellow for KTRK, the ABC /Walt Disney Owned Television Station in Houston, you will be charged with finding great local stories within the vast amounts of data that exist about our cities to support both investigative work and day to day consumer stories. You will be part of a first of its kind local data journalism team, with the goal of infusing high-impact data journalism into KTRK and the other ABC newsrooms. You will be expected to regularly pitch and produce data-driven stories with creativity and originality across platforms.Key Responsibilities:Identify, quire and analyze data sets of potential interest to ABC OTVTrack data releases in your specific marketAnalyze and organize data and pitch stories based around data mining processDevelop digital content based in data but supported by contextBe an advocate and resource for data journalism within your newsroomBasic Qualifications:Ability to identify stories of interest and develop story angles from dataBasic competence with Excel; data journalism experience preferredAbility to write quickly and accuratelyStrong presentation and pitch skills to advocate for data journalism in the newsroomAbility to work collaboratively, collaborating with reporters, producers and writers to produce storiesSelf-starter able to work independentlyTechnical aptitude to learn new software skillsUnderstanding of local news marketDetail-oriented with a focus on accuracyUp to date on developments, trends and tools in the data journalism spacePreferred Experience:Stories published by local or national news providers and/or an academic institutionExperience working in a local newsroom environment and passion for local journalismProgramming, coding and design / data visualization skills are a plusBasic video production skills are a plusPreferred Education:Degree or equivalent, data journalism degree preferred but not requiredTo be considered, interested applicants apply on-line at www.disneycareers.com by uploading a resume file, cover letter and list of references. Please reference Job Requisition # 724126BR.Equal Opportunity Employer -Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity