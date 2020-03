HELP WANTED: This is who's hiring in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We know it's something many of you are asking: Who's hiring in Houston?Whether you're looking for part-time or full-time work, or a career change, we're giving you a list of jobs every week.Papa John's announced it is hiring 20,000 new team members immediately.You can search careers on the Papa John's website CVS Health said it needs to fill 50,000 full-time, part-time and temporary roles across the country. Positions include store associates, home delivery drivers, distribution center employees and member/customer service professionals.Many roles will be filled by existing CVS Health clients who had to furlough workers, including Hilton and Marriott.The company also announced it will be awarding bonuses, ranging from $150 to $500, to employees, such as pharmacists and other health care professionals, who are required to be at CVS facilities to assist patients and customers.Store associates, managers and other site-based hourly employees are also included in that group.CVS Health employees will also have access to the Employee Relief Fund Walmart announced it is hiring 150,000 more employees through the end of May to help keep up with the demand.If you're interested, go to their careers page Domino's stores across the greater Houston area are looking to hire 1,000 team members.The stores provide a contactless delivery option to customers, while still also offering carryout to those who prefer it.If you're interested, apply on the Domino's website Kroger is hiring 10,000 extra workers across their retail stores, manufacturing plants and distribution centers amid the coronavirus outbreak, a company spokeswoman confirmed.If you're interested, you must apply on Kroger's website . The company said you could land a job within several days of applying.Leaders from Randall's and H-E-B have announced they are also hiring. Click the following links to visit their job portals.Amazon is hiring 100,000 additional workers to meet the demand. The company is looking to add extra full-time and part-time positions for warehouse and delivery workers.Through the end of April, it will raise pay for these employees by $2 per hour.You can search jobs here on the Amazon website Amazon says employees in the Houston area can now earn up to $18 per hour.Pay: $18.00 - $22.00/hr.Job Description:The Technical Bolting Technician is responsible for executing technical bolting and joint integrity services in accordance with approving site and company proceduresPay: $15.00 - $21.00/hr.Job Description:Motorcoach Driver transports people by bus on regularly scheduled intrastate and interstate tripsPay: $22.00 - $24.00/hr.Job Description:Duties and Responsibilities:Use automated smart phone or laptop computers to conduct job activitiesReview assigned work to locate households for verifying addresses and/or conducting interviewsUpdate address lists and mapsJob Description:Pay: $50K - $70K/yr.The ideal candidate should have both Property and Casualty and Life and Health licensesThe position requires management experience preferably in the insurance industry (Independent Insurance Agency experience is preferred)Employee management, business development and operations management are key to this positionConsideration will be given to the qualified candidate who is willing to enter the insurance industry but one who has had prior management experience with a proven success recordJob Description:Pay: $62K/yr.Parsons House Cypress Independent and Assisted Living community is seeking a full time, experienced, compassionate Assisted Living Director to manage our assisted living programThe desired candidate must have past experience supervising care of up to 65 residents in an Assisted Living or Nursing Home settingWe are an established family-owned independent and assisted living community that puts people first and provides the best service possible while nurturing an environment where everything feels genuineIf you share this vision we would love to meet you. We invite you to apply for an opportunity to be a part of our team and help us to make an impact on the lives of seniors.Job Description:Pay:$15/hr.Inspects truck accessories, air lines and electric circuits, and reports needed repairsExamines vehicles for damage, and drives vehicle to detect malfunctionsTests vehicle components for wear, damage, or improper adjustment, using mechanical or electrical devicesApplies inspection sticker to vehicles that pass inspection, and rejection sticker to vehicles that failPrepares report on each vehicle for follow-up action by owner or policePrepares and keeps record of vehicles deliveredJob Description:The Friedkin Group is looking for an experienced and highly qualified Service Desk Manager to lead the Service Desk department across the enterprise. The role will require the capability & experience to deliver an excellent customer focused experience. This is a leadership role and must act as a role model for the team, entrusting confidence through superior character, equanimity and demonstrated technical acumen.Responsibilities:Develop, manage and coach customer help desk specialists and application support analysts across multiple locations to deliver exceptional customer experienceMonitor, report, and analyze team performance to drive improvement in KPIsEx: Call Quality, Response Time, Accuracy, Resolution Time, etc.Identify training gaps and assist in building educational opportunities to correct gapsManage expectations and coordinate training opportunities including timelinesJob Description:Pay: $16 - $18/hr. This position is a mixed role between warehouse work and delivery driving. Delivery driving will be in the Houston/Metroplex area.We are looking for a bright, motivated, and talented candidate to join our team in an effort to provide excellent customer service from every aspect and department of our business.Delivery Driving Duties:Driving delivery vehicle for pick up and delivery in Houston Metroplex areaHave and maintain a clean driving recordJob Description:The Air and Ocean Export Agent is responsible for coordinating outbound ocean freight shipments to their destination while providing exceptional customer service.ResponsibilitiesCreates export documentation for outgoing shipments and ensures accuracy of all documentationHas knowledge and understanding of AES filing requirementsReview shipping requirements and identify the most cost-effective methodsEnsure documentation is accurately processed, distributed and released to carrier, customers and agents in a timely mannerCommunicate with overseas agents to ensure proper pre-alertsSam Houston State University is looking to hire a Specialist IV Career Services Counselor. Pay ranges between $3,128 - $4,568/month.Job Description:Educational and Experience RequirementBachelor's degree in counseling, student development, or related fieldMaster's degree is desirableTwo years experience in career/life counseling or related fieldCounselor practicum/internship training experience desirableAdditional education may be considered in lieu of experienceVanco Ring Gasket Specialty wants to hire a CNC Lathe Operator. Pay is between $18 - $24/hr.Job Description:Rapidly growing company looking to hire multiple CNC Machinists for both day and evening shiftPay rate is dependent on experienceMinimum 3 years experience requiredEssential Duties and ResponsibilitiesProduce quality parts by setting up and operating CNC Lathes and other production equipment; prefer candidate with Fanuc control experience to operate 3-axis machinePVE, LLC needs to hire a Project Architect. Pay is $49,899/yearJob Description:Quality control of the design functionCreate architectural designs based on verbal concepts provided by client or principalConceptualize, prepare and complete architecture design concepts, design sketches, presentation drawings, working drawings, shop drawings, diagrams, schedules and other computer or drafted documents from as required on a projectWhirlwind Steel Buildings and Components is looking to hire a Maintenance Technician who is responsible for ensuring optimal operation of machinery and mechanical equipment by completing preventive maintenance requirements on engines, motors, pneumatic tools, conveyor systems, and production machines; following diagrams, sketches, operations manuals, manufacturer's instructions, and engineering specifications; troubleshooting malfunctions.We're looking for a Shuttle Driver for our shop in LaPorte, TXNational Tank Services, a division of Trimac, is a North American leader in the cleaning and maintenance industry.With over 39 locations, National Tank Services offers career progression, competitive pay, benefits, and job security.Pay:$18.00 - $20.00 an hour / plus overtimeHours:All Shifts - Must be flexible12-hour shiftsDuties/Responsibilities:No highway travel requiredShuttling trailers on the customer yard (hauling wastewater loads from Houston NTS to Bayport NTS)BenefitsPaid weekly direct depositPaid orientation trainingHoliday and vacation payMedical, dental, and vision insurance401 (K)Profit sharing with company match (fully vested after 3 years)Rose International is looking to hire in their Human Resources department.They're looking for someone with strong people skills, advanced Excel skills and experience with H-R software like SAP.Pay is $15 to $17 an hour.360TXC is hiring for a project coordinator.Pay is $13.50 to $18 an hour.You will coordinate tasks like schedule and risk management along with administrative duties and project documentation.Sage Enviro Tech Management.They're looking for someone to operate a hydroblaster OR power washer.Pay is $16 to $21 an hour.