KTRK-TV, the ABC/Walt Disney Company owned station located in Houston, TX is looking for a hands-on innovative, forward thinking Creative Director who has the creativity, leadership, and strategic marketing skills to generate multiplatform brand building in both audience and revenue growth in a highly competitive market.
Responsibilities and Requirements:
Conceptualize, Create and Optimize compelling multiplatform station image, news, locally-produced/community programming and marketing campaigns, topical promotions and "own the moment" opportunities
Lead and supervise a creative team in execution of multiplatform content creation and promotion, including but not limited to training, implementing best practices, and on-going performance appraisals and feedback
On-air planning strategies including managing and maximizing station's promotional inventory in order to drive viewership and other business goals
Assist in overseeing the station's brand and overall look. Help serve as the collaborative architect and voice for all touchpoints between the station and its audiences
Must possess strong writing skills and a master at broadcast, digital & social promotion with the ability to execute all elements personally when necessary
Minimum 8 years in television/news promotion and audience development, including minimum of 3 years in a supervisory role
Must be a bold, creative thinker with strong writing and visual skills that can capture users' attention on every platform
Experience translating broadcast designs/concepts to interactive digital and social media campaigns as well as experience optimizing live on-site station community events. Must stay abreast of cutting edge tools, techniques and promotion/marketing trends
Hands-on experience in marketing and optimizing content on both linear and non-linear platforms
Experience working with local research teams, corporate research staff and 3rd party vendors to garner audience insights and translate those into effective, measurable marketing strategies
Must be an organized planner, capable of both operating with a sense of urgency in the present while constantly looking months ahead to bring organization, order and planning to the audience development team
Understands this is a 24-7 business and has the desire and ability to work with a sense of urgency within a deadline oriented fast paced team environment
Must be a strong media planner and buyer who understands co-op spending and can build strong partnerships with network, syndication and other 3rd parties
Excellent Communication Skills and a get-it-done attitude that persists regardless of obstacles
To be considered interested applicants must apply on-line at www.disneycareers.com by uploading a resume file, cover letter and list of references. Please reference Job Requisition # 636675BR
Equal Opportunity Employer -Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity
