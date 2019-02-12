KTRK-TV, the ABC/Walt Disney Company owned station located in Houston, TX is looking for a hands-on innovative, forward thinking Creative Director who has the creativity, leadership, and strategic marketing skills to generate multiplatform brand building in both audience and revenue growth in a highly competitive market.Responsibilities and Requirements:Conceptualize, Create and Optimize compelling multiplatform station image, news, locally-produced/community programming and marketing campaigns, topical promotions and "own the moment" opportunitiesLead and supervise a creative team in execution of multiplatform content creation and promotion, including but not limited to training, implementing best practices, and on-going performance appraisals and feedbackOn-air planning strategies including managing and maximizing station's promotional inventory in order to drive viewership and other business goalsAssist in overseeing the station's brand and overall look. Help serve as the collaborative architect and voice for all touchpoints between the station and its audiencesMust possess strong writing skills and a master at broadcast, digital & social promotion with the ability to execute all elements personally when necessaryMinimum 8 years in television/news promotion and audience development, including minimum of 3 years in a supervisory roleMust be a bold, creative thinker with strong writing and visual skills that can capture users' attention on every platformExperience translating broadcast designs/concepts to interactive digital and social media campaigns as well as experience optimizing live on-site station community events. Must stay abreast of cutting edge tools, techniques and promotion/marketing trendsHands-on experience in marketing and optimizing content on both linear and non-linear platformsExperience working with local research teams, corporate research staff and 3rd party vendors to garner audience insights and translate those into effective, measurable marketing strategiesMust be an organized planner, capable of both operating with a sense of urgency in the present while constantly looking months ahead to bring organization, order and planning to the audience development teamUnderstands this is a 24-7 business and has the desire and ability to work with a sense of urgency within a deadline oriented fast paced team environmentMust be a strong media planner and buyer who understands co-op spending and can build strong partnerships with network, syndication and other 3rd partiesExcellent Communication Skills and a get-it-done attitude that persists regardless of obstaclesTo be considered interested applicants must apply on-line at www.disneycareers.com by uploading a resume file, cover letter and list of references. Please reference Job Requisition # 636675BREqual Opportunity Employer -Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity