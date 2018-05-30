CAREERS

Cheers! Saint Arnold's brewery hiring for new beer garden and restaurant

Do you have your resume ready?

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Saint Arnold is hiring! Do you have your resume ready?

The brewery will be hosting a job fair Monday, June 4.

According to their website, the company is searching to fill several positions at their new Beer Garden and Restaurant such as servers, runners, bussers, bartenders, hosts and kitchen staff.

The job fair will be from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 2000 Lyons Avenue. Those who arrive will be interviewed that same day.

So, do you think you'd like to work at Saint Arnold?

For more on the job fair event or details on the job description, click here.
