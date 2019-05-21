ABC13 careers

Broadcast Systems Specialist

KTRK-TV ABC13, the ABC Owned TV Station located in Houston, TX is seeking an experienced Broadcast and IT Systems Specialist.

Responsibilities include providing technical and IT troubleshooting for all systems, installing, configuring, and maintaining broadcast and IT equipment, interfacing with third party vendors and support technicians as well as responding to help desk tickets and calls. Other duties include testing and updating software, leading projects for new system installations, adhering to IT policies and best practices for Broadcast IT Infrastructure, facility support and completing regular training and continuing education.

Candidate must have a passion for and be comfortable working with current IT and TV technologies, concepts and emerging trends. This individual must be a self-starter and able to learn quickly in a fast paced environment, working both independently and as part of a diverse team. The ideal candidate must excel in our departmental foundations of communication, customer service, accountability, planning and preparation, and responsiveness. Additionally, there must be an ability to work a schedule that may include weekdays, nights, weekends, and holidays and be willing to be on call or work overtime. Strong troubleshooting skills for computer workstations, laptops, software, broadcast systems, and servers is required as is excellent organizational and documentation skills. Qualified candidates must be able to lift 50 pounds.

Preferred qualifications include an advanced knowledge of new and traditional TV broadcast equipment and systems including but not limited to master control and newsroom automation, routers, asset management systems, non-linear editing systems, and networked storage systems. Knowledge of IT networks, enterprise software platforms, switches, cloud technologies, and virtual machines as well as experience in installation and implementation of broadcast and IT systems. A proven track record managing projects and experience using AutoCAD and Microsoft Visio are preferred.

Associate degree in a television, engineering, or IT related field, or at least five years' experience in TV or IT related industry is required.

To be considered all interested applicants must apply online at disneycareers.com, reference job # 669670BR. Please upload a cover letter, resume and list of references.

Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careersabc13 careers
RELATED
Disney Careers
ABC13 CAREERS
News Digital Producer
Multi Media Assignment Editor
Sr. Digital/Social Media Producer
P/T Non-Linear Editor
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Security guard shoots 15-year-old robbery suspect in SW Houston
Cinco Ranch home ransacked while owner was out of town
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Jewelry maker accused of pawning $1 million in stolen property
Spring family's Hawaiian vacation ends in deadly crash
Loose tire slams into Jeep on the highway: Video
Major hemp producer moving into Houston coffee factory
Show More
Splash around this weekend in Galveston's clear blue water
Woman who claimed Sonic made her sick facing fraud charge
Couple hunting for seashells finds live Civil War shells
Mom buys out Payless store to donate shoes to those in need
Join 'Screech' for '90s themed pub crawl in downtown Houston
More TOP STORIES News