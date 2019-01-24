CAREERS

Best 50 jobs in America for 2019

Did your job make the list? These are the best jobs you can have in the U.S., according to Glassdoor.

Looking for a career change? Job recruiting and review website Glassdoor has just released their ranking for "50 Best Jobs in America for 2019."

Data scientist tops the list with a median base salary of $105,000 a year.

Nursing managers came in second and marketing managers round out the top three.

IN HIGH DEMAND: Check out these top jobs for 2019 in the Houston area

Glassdoor looked at earning potential, job satisfaction and the number of openings to create the rankings.
You can find the full rankings here.

Looking for work? Here are companies now hiring in the Houston area!
