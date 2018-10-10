CAREERS

Bass Pro Shops looking to fill 7,000 positions with holiday hiring event

Tips that will help you on your job search (AP Photo/Mel Evans)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If you're looking for a holiday job, you may want to head over to Bass Pro Shops.

The outdoor company announced Wednesday that they are hiring 7,000 seasonal workers during a national hiring event on Oct.18.

Seasonal positions will be available in the retail centers, restaurants, contact centers, distribution centers and boat dealership divisions.

Interested candidates can apply in advance on the Bass Pro Shops website or cabelas.jobs.

SEE MORE: HELP WANTED: This is who's hiring in Houston
