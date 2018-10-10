HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --If you're looking for a holiday job, you may want to head over to Bass Pro Shops.
The outdoor company announced Wednesday that they are hiring 7,000 seasonal workers during a national hiring event on Oct.18.
Seasonal positions will be available in the retail centers, restaurants, contact centers, distribution centers and boat dealership divisions.
Interested candidates can apply in advance on the Bass Pro Shops website or cabelas.jobs.
