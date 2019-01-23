ABC13 CAREERS

Audience Development Multi-Platform Producer

KTRK-TV, the ABC owned station located in Houston, TX, is seeking a Temporary Multi-Platform Promotions Producer/Writer/Shooter/Editor for the Audience Development/Creative Services department.

We are looking for a creative genius who can conceptualize, write, shoot and edit station promos as well as create compelling digital ads, social videos, and original digital content.

Ideal candidates must have at least 3 years multi-platform promo producing experience. Must possess a strong understanding of local news/local station branding, storytelling and story optimization on every platform. In-depth knowledge of Final Cut Pro and Adobe Creative Suite as well as basic After Effects skills are necessary.

To be considered all interested applicants must apply on-line at www.disneycareers.com by uploading a resume file, cover letter and list of references. Please Reference Job ID: 631358BR

Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity

No Telephone Calls Please
