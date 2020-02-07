Ready to move to a top 10 market and create content for TV, web and social media? Ready to produce a newscast on our your own and try new things? This is the opportunity you've been waiting for!We are looking for someone with experience as a line producer to join our abc13 family. Our next Associate Producer must have the desire to own breaking news, breaking weather and breaking traffic. Experience on digital and social media is a plus!Applicants must be willing to work overnights, weekends and holidays.To be considered interested applicants must apply online at disneycareers.com, ref job #746826BR. Please upload a cover letter, resume and list of references. In addition, please email writing samples or link to your latest newscast to: KTRK.HR@abc.com.Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity