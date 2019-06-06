ABC13 careers

Associate Producer

Are you a news junkie with a love of writing who's ready to move up to a top 10 market? Here is your chance to work for one of the nation's best broadcasting companies that is dedicated to covering local news on all platforms.

KTRK-TV, the ABC O&O station in Houston, TX is accepting applications for an Associate Producer. The person hired for this position will write, edit and have the opportunity to produce newscasts.

Applicants must have experience working as a line producer. This is a newsroom that embraces new technology. ENPS/Aurora/Ignite experience a plus - as is good understanding of social media and how it can be used to reach viewers and create content. Candidates must be able and willing to learn both non-linear editing and writing for our digital platforms. Applicants must be willing to work overnights, weekends and holidays.

To be considered interested applicants must apply online at disneycareers.com, ref job #676228BR. Please upload a cover letter, resume and list of references. In addition, please email writing samples or link to your latest newscast to: KTRK.HR@abc.com.

Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity
