ABC13 CAREERS

Associate Producer Trainee

KTRK-TV, the ABC owned station located in Houston, TX is accepting applications for an ASSOCIATE PRODUCER TRAINEE. This is a one-year training position. The AP Trainee will gain valuable experience in writing, graphic development and other aspects of producing a television newscast.

Candidates must be willing to work overnights and weekends. College degree preferred. Preference will be given to those with previous television news experience and those with a strong desire to pursue a career as a television newscast producer. Being a journalist is not just a job, it is a way of life. Only serious candidates should apply.

This is a one year training position. There is no guarantee that the trainee will be promoted to a full time staff position at the end of the training program.

For consideration all interested applicants must apply on-line at: www.disneycareers.com. Applicants must upload cover letter, resume and references. In addition, please send writing samples to: Human Resources, KTRK-TV, 3310 Bissonnet, Houston, TX 77005 or email to KTRK.HR@abc.com. Please Reference Job ID: 614743BR on ALL materials submitted.

Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
careersABC13 careers
Related
Disney Careers
ABC13 CAREERS
Community Affairs Intern
News Programming Intern
Assignment Desk Intern
News/Digital Producer Intern
More ABC13 careers
CAREERS
HELP WANTED: This is who's hiring in Houston
NOW HIRING: This company will pay you $100 to pet puppies
Kohl's to hire 90,000 seasonal employees across the country
Community Affairs Intern
More Careers
Top Stories
Brother arrested after family of 4 killed in mansion fire
Mom misses court date after 2-year-old ingested cocaine
Genital mutilation charges dismissed in case involving 9 girls
Police apologize for removing black man from yogurt shop
Woman accused of illegal injection that sent man to ER
11-year-old Austin girl makes history at Tejano Music Awards
Fans injured after brawl breaks out at Pusha T show in Toronto
HORSE DRAGGED: Video captures truck yanking animal
Show More
'Covfefe', Beyonce's twins and more moments that broke the internet
Diddy shares memories of former girlfriend Kim Porter
Realtor's racy photos getting eyes on home listing
Deputies deliver free Thanksgiving meals to dozens of families
College student dies after being diagnosed with adenovirus
More News