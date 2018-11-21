KTRK-TV, the ABC owned station located in Houston, TX is accepting applications for an ASSOCIATE PRODUCER TRAINEE. This is a one-year training position. The AP Trainee will gain valuable experience in writing, graphic development and other aspects of producing a television newscast.Candidates must be willing to work overnights and weekends. College degree preferred. Preference will be given to those with previous television news experience and those with a strong desire to pursue a career as a television newscast producer. Being a journalist is not just a job, it is a way of life. Only serious candidates should apply.This is a one year training position. There is no guarantee that the trainee will be promoted to a full time staff position at the end of the training program.For consideration all interested applicants must apply on-line at: www.disneycareers.com. Applicants must upload cover letter, resume and references. In addition, please send writing samples to: Human Resources, KTRK-TV, 3310 Bissonnet, Houston, TX 77005 or email to KTRK.HR@abc.com. Please Reference Job ID: 614743BR on ALL materials submitted.Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity