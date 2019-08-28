ABC13 careers

Associate Broadcast & IT Systems Specialist

KTRK-TV ABC13, the ABC/Walt Disney Owned television station located in Houston, TX is seeking an Associate Broadcast and IT Systems Specialist.

This position will be responsible for the following:

Providing technical and IT troubleshooting for all systems within the station
Installing, configuring, and maintaining broadcast television and IT equipment
Interfacing with third party vendors and support technicians
Responding to user submitted help desk tickets and phone calls
Testing and updating software

Assisting with projects for new system installations
Adhere to local and corporate IT policies and best practices for Broadcast IT Infrastructure
Facility support
Completing regular training and continuing education

Candidates must have a passion for and be comfortable working with current IT and television technologies, concepts and emerging trends. This individual must be a self-starter and able to learn quickly in a fast paced environment, working both independently and as part of a diverse team. The ideal candidate must excel in our departmental foundations of communication, customer service, accountability, planning and preparation, and responsiveness. Additional required basic job qualifications include the ability to work a schedule that may include weekdays, nights, weekends, and holidays and must be willing to be on call and/or work overtime. Also must be able to life 50 pounds. Strong troubleshooting skills for computer workstations, laptops, software, broadcast systems, and servers is a plus.

Preferred Qualifications include knowledge of new and traditional television broadcast equipment and systems including but not limited to master control and newsroom automation, routers, asset management systems, non-linear editing systems, and networked storage systems. Basic knowledge of IT networks, enterprise software platforms, switches, cloud technologies, and virtual machines and experience in installation and implementation of broadcast and IT systems is beneficial.
Associate degree in a television, engineering, or IT related field, or at least three years' experience in television or IT related industry is required as is excellent organizational and documentation skills.

To be considered all interested applicants must apply online at disneycareers.com, reference job # 699949BR. Please upload a cover letter, resume and list of references.

Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity
