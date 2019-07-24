Careers

Are you looking for a new job? See who's hiring in Clear Lake

In the video above, Chelsey Hernandez shows you what jobs are available in Clear Lake.

Looking for a job? Join our "Who's Hiring in Houston" Facebook page.

Want to see more of what's happening in Clear Lake? Check out our HTX Clear Lake page.

RELATED:
From 5 moms to 65, group's acts of kindness never died since Harvey in Clear Lake

High school grad beloved by classmates in spite of life with rare condition in Clear Lake

17-year-old says singing helped on her way to being cancer-free in Clear Lake
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careersclear lakehtx clear lakehtxjobs
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Show More
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
Splash around this weekend in Galveston's clear blue water
Security guard shoots 15-year-old robbery suspect in SW Houston
More TOP STORIES News