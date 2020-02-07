Careers

Are you a student looking for paid internships? Here's where to start

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston non-profit is working to change young people's lives by connecting them with real opportunities in corporate America.

Genesys Works has helped more than 2,400 students since its inception in 2002. The organization works with 60 companies to give teenagers a year-long paid internship.



ABC13 followed intern Daeja Davidson inside Houston Methodist Hospital.

The Energy Institute High School senior works for the information technology department. She said the program gave her a newfound confidence.

"If I wasn't in Genesys Works, I feel like I would still be the shy person I used to be," said Davidson. "I wouldn't be able to talk to people I didn't know or have those certain social skills that are required in business offices."

Genesys Works' Executive Director Katherine Taylor said they are always looking for new corporate partners. She said they get more requests every year from students to be a part of the program.

"I think all internships are valuable," said Taylor. "I would encourage any student to pursue any internship they are provided, but what we do know is students, specifically from under served communities, an unpaid internship is a barrier to taking that opportunity in many cases. A paid internship allows that student to have a high quality work based learning opportunity while earning money that often times contributes to their family."

