Amazon hires more than 80,000 new employees to meet COVID-19 demand

To meet the increasing demand of online customers, Amazon says it has hired more than 80,000 new employees.

That included more than 4,600 new jobs in Texas.

Amazon says many of the new employees were recently laid off due to coronavirus, including restaurant staff, gym personnel and rideshare drivers.

The new jobs start at $17 an hour through at least the end of April.

Amazon says it still has more positions to fill, including shipping and delivery jobs.

You can browse the company's open positions at www.amazon.jobs.

