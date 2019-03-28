amazon

Amazon adding 800 high-tech jobs in Austin

The company says the new jobs will include software and hardware engineering, research science and cloud computing.

AUSTIN, Texas -- Amazon plans to add 800 high-tech jobs in Austin.

Amazon on Thursday announced expansion of its Austin tech hub. A company statement says the new jobs will include software and hardware engineering, research science and cloud computing.

Seattle-based Amazon currently employs more than 20,000 workers across the company's 17 North American tech hubs. More than 1,000 jobs have been created in the Austin tech hub in the last four years.

Amazon says overall it's created more than 22,000 jobs and invested at least $7 billion in Texas since 2011.
