Aldi offering free wine for new taste testers

If you love wine and sharing your opinion on Twitter, grocery store chain Aldi may have the perfect opportunity for you.

Over the next three months, they are looking to pick 30 people to taste their forthcoming and current wines.

Aldi says they will send you three delicious bottles to test over a six week period. You'll just have to drink them and review them using the #AldiWineClub hashtag. You don't get paid, but the wine is free.

Before you get to excited, they are only looking for tasters located in the UK. But who wouldn't relocate for a dream job?

To enter, you need to send your name, the name of your Twitter account and up to 150 words explaining why you should be selected and proof of age to wineclub@aldi.co.uk. You also need to be following the Aldi Twitter account.

