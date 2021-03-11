ABC13 town hall to explore why women are leaving the workplace during COVID-19 pandemic

ABC13, Houston's news leader, is gathering experts for a town hall Thursday, March 18 (7 - 8 p.m. CDT), to reflect on how women in the workplace have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic and provide strategies to help them return to their careers.
The emergence of the "shecession" has revealed the unequal burden of care carried by so many of these employees, erasing important gains made by women in the workforce globally.
OUR AMERICA: Find resources and organizations that support Houston women in need
Eyewitness News anchors Brhe Berry and Gina Gaston are bringing together a panel to take a deeper dive into the exodus of women across multiple industries, exploring the reasons female workers are disappearing and what we can do to reverse course.
Viewers can submit questions for the town hall using the form below:
(On mobile? You can open our form by tapping here.)
Panelists for Thursday's town hall include:
- Carla Thompson, Turner Industries Group workforce development manager
- Dr. Elizabeth Gregory, University of Houston Women's, Gender & Sexuality Studies program director
- Dr. Julie Fette, Rice University Center for the Study of Women, Gender, and Sexuality associate professor
- Monica Roberts, Dress for Success Houston director of professional development and education
In September, one in every four women said they were considering leaving their jobs or downshifting their careers as the burden of unpaid childcare and domestic work had increased amid the pandemic, limiting women's time and options to contribute to the economy, according to a Lean In and McKinsey & Company report.
SEE ALSO: Why the 'shecession' will last long after COVID-19 pandemic ends
The virtual town hall will stream exclusively on ABC13.com and ABC13's apps for your smartphone, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV, and Google TV devices. Just search "ABC13 Houston."
RELATED: What's behind the wage gap between women and men