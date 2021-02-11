ABC13 hosts virtual job fair featuring more than 400 jobs

This morning, ABC13 will partner with Workforce Solutions to offer a virtual job fair, featuring more than 400 jobs.
The jobs range in pay from $10 to $23 an hour. There is a variety of industries including green energy, law enforcement, retail, and leisure and hospitality.
If you want to preview the jobs, visit their website. If you want to apply, you can create a free profile on the state's jobs website mytxcareer.com, or submit a resume to Workforce Solutions recruiters.
If you aren't looking for an immediate-hire job, but want to improve your resume, recruiters will also be offering free assistance. To submit your resume for help, send an email to comments@wrksolutions.
During the job fair, there's also an ABC13 viewer hotline where people can call about the jobs, resume help, or other assistance. The number is 832-849-0480.
