Between national headlines that illustrate the need for a #metoo movement, along with a recent U.S. Census Bureau report that female employees only earn 80.5 cents for every dollar made by their male counterparts, it's apparent that women still face disparities in the workplace.However, a new survey by Forbes reveals that many Texas companies are tops for women workers. Forbes partnered with market research company Statista for their first-ever ranking of America's 300 best employers for women, which finds two Texas organizations in the top 20.Here in Houston, Texas Children's Hospital comes in at No. 11; Austin's Keller Williams comes in at No. 6.