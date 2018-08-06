HOUSTON, Texas --Between national headlines that illustrate the need for a #metoo movement, along with a recent U.S. Census Bureau report that female employees only earn 80.5 cents for every dollar made by their male counterparts, it's apparent that women still face disparities in the workplace.
However, a new survey by Forbes reveals that many Texas companies are tops for women workers. Forbes partnered with market research company Statista for their first-ever ranking of America's 300 best employers for women, which finds two Texas organizations in the top 20.
Here in Houston, Texas Children's Hospital comes in at No. 11; Austin's Keller Williams comes in at No. 6.
