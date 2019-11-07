2,000 jobs available during this Job Fair, Nov. 11

Houston, TX (KTRK) --this year during the Holiday Huddle. The job fair event is Monday, November 11th from 4pm-9pm at NRG Stadium, East Club.has been providing crowd management and guest services to the Greater Houston area since 1999. Their quality of service is unparalleled by any other firm, and their approach to event staffing and security has resulted in a loyal and esteemed client base. CSC Houston has proudly provided services to NRG Park and the NFL's Houston Texans since 2002. CSC provides services to NRG Park for Houston Texans home games, as well as other events that take place at the venue, including the annual Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo (HLSR).This year, hiring managers from CSC, ASM Global and Aramark are hosting their annual Holiday Huddle in search of people interested in working part and full-time for the holiday season. Jobs include working at Houston Texan's home games, in addition to delivering Texas-sized hospitality at events like Disney on Ice, RodeoHouston, concerts, the upcoming 2019 Nutcracker Market and more!CSC has delivered services for every type of entertainment and sporting event, including 31 Super Bowls, 8 World Series, 3 MLB All-Star Games, 9 NCAA Men's Final Four, 5 annual College Bowl Games, 7 NBA Finals, 10 Olympic Games, 5 Presidential Inaugurations, 4 Papal Visits, and 2 FIFA World Cups. CSC also handles and manages some of the largest concert tours in the nation including U2, Tim McGraw, Rihanna, The Rolling Stones, Jay-Z and Beyoncé, and Guns N' Roses.