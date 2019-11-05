jobs

125 companies hiring on the spot at Minute Maid Park Thursday

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Workforce Solutions is honoring our veterans with its eighth annual "Hiring Red, White and You" job fair, providing more than 125 employers ready to hire on the spot, with a minimum starting pay of $15 an hour.

"Anyone that's interested in obtaining a career opportunity or going into training there is going to get a lot of opportunities at the event," said Jose Gauna, Office Manager at East End Workforce Solutions.

New this year, Workforce Solutions is opening up the job fair to not only veterans, but the public as well, with more than 125 employers from law enforcement fields, construction, school districts and more.

"They are just here, they are helpful," said Diane Elliot.

Elliot has been taking advantage of Workforce Solutions services for a few years now.

"I think that their service is very good and helpful, and if you need anything as far as a quiet place to sit or just need to work on your career goals, this is a great place to be."

With more than 37 part-time and full-time offices throughout the Houston and Galveston regions, they are ready to help you prepare ahead of the job fair.

"You can come into our office and obtain assistance, if they need help with resume interviewing tips and even clothing," said Guana.

The fair will be held on Thursday, Nov. 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Minute Maid Park. Parking is free.

Make sure you come dressed to impress and have plenty of resumes in hand.

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductee Joe Walsh will help cut the ribbon and welcome attendees to the job fair.

Register online at wrksolutions.com.

