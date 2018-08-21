JOB FAIR

The Redneck Country Club hosts 2-day 'Hire Veterans Job Fair'

EMBED </>More Videos

The Redneck Country Club hosts 2-day 'Hire Veterans Job Fair'

STAFFORD, Texas (KTRK) --
Print out your resumes, because a two-day job fair is planned for this week.

The "Hire 100 Veterans Job Fair" will be held on Wednesday and Thursday at the Redneck Country Club in Stafford.

There is a focus on Veterans, but all job seekers are invited to meet the 100 companies who are hiring. The event is free to job seekers and open to the public. A list of companies who will be at the event is below.

On Wednesday from 2-6 p.m., the job fair is open to veterans only, before it opens to the general public at 6 p.m. Wednesday's event will go until 8 p.m.

Thursday's job fair is open to anyone and will last from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Click here to register for the job fair.

List of companies hiring:

4 Horn Management
Abacus Plumbing
Aflac
Alcon Research, Ltd.
Allied-Horizontal Wireline Services
American Fire Systems
Amtex Precision Fabrication
Any Lab Test Now
Assurance
Beacon Equipment Resources / Tasco Auto Color
Brennan's of Houston
C&M Moving & Storage
C+B Utilities
Cemex
CertaPro
Clark Cooper Concepts
Classic Chevrolet Sugar Land
Comflow Mechanical Services
Commercial Siding & Maintenance
Conroe Police Department
Covenant Testing Technologies
Crazy Laughs Photo Booth
CRT, An Industrial Services Company
Design Air Systems
DL Meacham Construction
Fort Bend County - Government Offices
Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office

FRSTeam Houston & Dallas
Gallery Furniture
Golden Nugget Lake Charles
Gringo's / Jimmy Changas
Group 1 Automotive
Gulf States Trucking
Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Offices
Harris County Republican Party
Harris County Sheriff's Office
Hawkins Lease Services, Inc.
Hennessey Performance
Hercules Transportation
Heritage Films
Hoffman Insurance
Houston Fire Department
Houston Police Department
Houston Rockets/Toyota Center / Levy Restaurants
HP Piping Solutions
HRO Resources
HydroChem PSC
IEC
Ironworkers LU 847
James Coney Island
Lake Management Services, LP
Landry's
Lawn Management Company
Legacy Ford
LJB Benefits / Colonial Life
Maintenance Solutions, Inc.
McDaniel Metals
My Printer Houston

O'Connor & Associates
Oilstates Energy Services
Patterson UTI Energy, Inc.
Performance Contractors, Inc.
Performance Foodservice - Victoria
Plains All-American Pipeline
Provenance Consulting
Radical Firearms
Ranger Analytics
Resource Corporation of America
Reynolds & Reynolds Company
Rice University
Service Master Southwest
Silver Eagle Distributors
SMI Machine Tools
Southwest Casino Productions
Spec's
Stage 3 Separation
Stone Krete
Strata Roofing & Construction
Tegrity Homes
Texas Department of Public Safety
The Davey Tree Expert Company
The Redneck Country Club
Total Team Companies
Traffic Systems Construction, Inc.
Transocean
Unifirst
US Global Fuels
Valeron Strength Films
Western Container Corporation
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
careersjob fairStafford
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
JOB FAIR
Get in the game! Texans hosting Staff Draft job fair today
Job alert! 2 Houston area school districts holding job fairs today
NOW HIRING: Pearland hosting hotel and restaurant job fair today
Cheers! Saint Arnold's brewery hosting job fair June 4
More job fair
CAREERS
Cards Against Humanity hiring writers for $40 an hour
Digital Producer/Assignments Editor
Got ink? Study says it shouldn't impact your job potential
HELP WANTED: This is who's hiring in Houston
More Careers
Top Stories
Texans cheerleader coach resigns in face of lawsuits
Police: Man in country illegally charged with murder of Mollie Tibbetts
Man accused of shooting Katy mom from moving vehicle free from jail
Paul Manafort, former Trump campaign chairman, found guilty of 8 financial crime charges
Michael Cohen reaches plea deal for campaign finance violations stemming from Trump hush money
Bank worker arrested in robbery of business owner with $75K
Residents escape 2-alarm fire at veterans' home in Midtown
Toddlers survive 2 days alone after mom dies in car crash
Show More
Chris Watts, accused of killing family, appears in court
Plane carrying Post Malone, 15 others makes emergency landing
Pharmacy heist suspect wanted in multiple states captured in Conroe
6-figure salaries for teachers? Gov. Abbott backs the idea
Post Oak Little League team slides in mud after tough loss
More News