STAFFORD, Texas (KTRK) --Print out your resumes, because a two-day job fair is planned for this week.
The "Hire 100 Veterans Job Fair" will be held on Wednesday and Thursday at the Redneck Country Club in Stafford.
There is a focus on Veterans, but all job seekers are invited to meet the 100 companies who are hiring. The event is free to job seekers and open to the public. A list of companies who will be at the event is below.
On Wednesday from 2-6 p.m., the job fair is open to veterans only, before it opens to the general public at 6 p.m. Wednesday's event will go until 8 p.m.
Thursday's job fair is open to anyone and will last from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Click here to register for the job fair.
List of companies hiring:
4 Horn Management
Abacus Plumbing
Aflac
Alcon Research, Ltd.
Allied-Horizontal Wireline Services
American Fire Systems
Amtex Precision Fabrication
Any Lab Test Now
Assurance
Beacon Equipment Resources / Tasco Auto Color
Brennan's of Houston
C&M Moving & Storage
C+B Utilities
Cemex
CertaPro
Clark Cooper Concepts
Classic Chevrolet Sugar Land
Comflow Mechanical Services
Commercial Siding & Maintenance
Conroe Police Department
Covenant Testing Technologies
Crazy Laughs Photo Booth
CRT, An Industrial Services Company
Design Air Systems
DL Meacham Construction
Fort Bend County - Government Offices
Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office
FRSTeam Houston & Dallas
Gallery Furniture
Golden Nugget Lake Charles
Gringo's / Jimmy Changas
Group 1 Automotive
Gulf States Trucking
Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Offices
Harris County Republican Party
Harris County Sheriff's Office
Hawkins Lease Services, Inc.
Hennessey Performance
Hercules Transportation
Heritage Films
Hoffman Insurance
Houston Fire Department
Houston Police Department
Houston Rockets/Toyota Center / Levy Restaurants
HP Piping Solutions
HRO Resources
HydroChem PSC
IEC
Ironworkers LU 847
James Coney Island
Lake Management Services, LP
Landry's
Lawn Management Company
Legacy Ford
LJB Benefits / Colonial Life
Maintenance Solutions, Inc.
McDaniel Metals
My Printer Houston
O'Connor & Associates
Oilstates Energy Services
Patterson UTI Energy, Inc.
Performance Contractors, Inc.
Performance Foodservice - Victoria
Plains All-American Pipeline
Provenance Consulting
Radical Firearms
Ranger Analytics
Resource Corporation of America
Reynolds & Reynolds Company
Rice University
Service Master Southwest
Silver Eagle Distributors
SMI Machine Tools
Southwest Casino Productions
Spec's
Stage 3 Separation
Stone Krete
Strata Roofing & Construction
Tegrity Homes
Texas Department of Public Safety
The Davey Tree Expert Company
The Redneck Country Club
Total Team Companies
Traffic Systems Construction, Inc.
Transocean
Unifirst
US Global Fuels
Valeron Strength Films
Western Container Corporation