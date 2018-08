Print out your resumes, because a two-day job fair is planned for this week.The "Hire 100 Veterans Job Fair" will be held on Wednesday and Thursday at the Redneck Country Club in Stafford.There is a focus on Veterans, but all job seekers are invited to meet the 100 companies who are hiring. The event is free to job seekers and open to the public. A list of companies who will be at the event is below.On Wednesday from 2-6 p.m., the job fair is open to veterans only, before it opens to the general public at 6 p.m. Wednesday's event will go until 8 p.m.Thursday's job fair is open to anyone and will last from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.Click here to register for the job fair.List of companies hiring:4 Horn ManagementAbacus PlumbingAflacAlcon Research, Ltd.Allied-Horizontal Wireline ServicesAmerican Fire SystemsAmtex Precision FabricationAny Lab Test NowAssuranceBeacon Equipment Resources / Tasco Auto ColorBrennan's of HoustonC&M Moving & StorageC+B UtilitiesCemexCertaProClark Cooper ConceptsClassic Chevrolet Sugar LandComflow Mechanical ServicesCommercial Siding & MaintenanceConroe Police DepartmentCovenant Testing TechnologiesCrazy Laughs Photo BoothCRT, An Industrial Services CompanyDesign Air SystemsDL Meacham ConstructionFort Bend County - Government OfficesFort Bend County Sheriff's OfficeFRSTeam Houston & DallasGallery FurnitureGolden Nugget Lake CharlesGringo's / Jimmy ChangasGroup 1 AutomotiveGulf States TruckingHarris County Precinct 4 Constable OfficesHarris County Republican PartyHarris County Sheriff's OfficeHawkins Lease Services, Inc.Hennessey PerformanceHercules TransportationHeritage FilmsHoffman InsuranceHouston Fire DepartmentHouston Police DepartmentHouston Rockets/Toyota Center / Levy RestaurantsHP Piping SolutionsHRO ResourcesHydroChem PSCIECIronworkers LU 847James Coney IslandLake Management Services, LPLandry'sLawn Management CompanyLegacy FordLJB Benefits / Colonial LifeMaintenance Solutions, Inc.McDaniel MetalsMy Printer HoustonO'Connor & AssociatesOilstates Energy ServicesPatterson UTI Energy, Inc.Performance Contractors, Inc.Performance Foodservice - VictoriaPlains All-American PipelineProvenance ConsultingRadical FirearmsRanger AnalyticsResource Corporation of AmericaReynolds & Reynolds CompanyRice UniversityService Master SouthwestSilver Eagle DistributorsSMI Machine ToolsSouthwest Casino ProductionsSpec'sStage 3 SeparationStone KreteStrata Roofing & ConstructionTegrity HomesTexas Department of Public SafetyThe Davey Tree Expert CompanyThe Redneck Country ClubTotal Team CompaniesTraffic Systems Construction, Inc.TransoceanUnifirstUS Global FuelsValeron Strength FilmsWestern Container Corporation