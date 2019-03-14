'Career criminal' arrested in sex assault of 83-year-old woman

EMBED <>More Videos

Gary Mallette, 51, is described as a career criminal with at least 50 prior arrests.

By Eyewitness News
BRONX, New York -- Police have arrested the man they say sexually assaulted an 83-year-old woman in her Bronx apartment.

Gary Mallette, 51, is described as a career criminal with at least 50 prior arrests.

He was named as a suspect in the attack after police say he told the victim he was at her apartment to fix a water leak.

When she opened the door, the suspect pushed in and allegedly asked: "Where's the money?"

He then struck the victim in the face several times and attempted to sexually assault her.

A family member then entered the apartment, which scared off the suspect, who fled with her cell phone and jewelry.

An NYPD lieutenant spotted Mallette sitting on a bench in a subway station Thursday morning.

Detectives were already on the lookout for him after learning he was known in the Times Square area.

The suspect appears to live in the Castle Hill Houses with his mother, the same apartment complex where he allegedly attacked the victim Saturday.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
new yorkelderly womanrobberysexually assault
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
83-year-old woman attacked by suspect with 50 prior arrests
TOP STORIES
AMBER ALERT: 2 children, mother taken at gunpoint in Houston
Teen killed when Mercedes falls off road and catches fire
Secrecy reigns in Texas as info requests almost always denied: analysis
Houston philanthropist Lester Smith dies at 76
Senate rejects Trump border emergency as Republicans defect
Judge: No vaccines, no school
Sephora cuts ties with Lori Loughlin's daughter amid admissions scandal
Show More
$1.5B lottery winner vows to donate to Hurricane Florence relief
Dogs force-fed pesticides in lab testing, Humane Society says
Teacher accused of holding fight club in classroom
Jussie Smollett pleads not guilty to disorderly conduct charges
Christian Covington heading to Dallas Cowboys
More TOP STORIES News