HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Three months after the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston announced it would release a list of clergy credibly accused of sexual assault, Archbishop Cardinal Daniel DiNardo is finally speaking with media in detail about the list.
We are interviewing the Cardinal, one-on-one, this afternoon.
The list was released Thursday, though in an editorial published this morning in a Houston newspaper, the Cardinal says he understands the anger and frustration of those affected by clergy abuse and says he's doing his best to rebuild the trust of Houston's Catholics.
WHO HE IS: Cardinal Daniel DiNardo of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston
