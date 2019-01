EMBED >More News Videos Cardinal Daniel DiNardo of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston.

Three months after the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston announced it would release a list of clergy credibly accused of sexual assault, Archbishop Cardinal Daniel DiNardo is finally speaking with media in detail about the list.We are interviewing the Cardinal, one-on-one, this afternoon.The list was released Thursday , though in an editorial published this morning in a Houston newspaper, the Cardinal says he understands the anger and frustration of those affected by clergy abuse and says he's doing his best to rebuild the trust of Houston's Catholics.