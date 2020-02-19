Man, 77, fights off would-be robber with boxing jabs in United Kingdom

Surveillance video shows a 77-year-old man fighting off a would-be robber in the United Kingdom.

The South Wales Police released video of the February 5 incident on Tuesday.

According to police, the victim had just used an ATM outside a Sainsbury's grocery store in Cardiff when a man with a backpack approached him.

The video shows the suspect grabbing the victim, but the 77-year-old broke free and began throwing boxing jabs.

The suspect made a few more attempts to steal the money, but the senior citizen kept punching.

"The victim bravely fought off the suspect who made off empty-handed," police said in a Facebook post.

Police said 77-year-old man was left shaken. The suspect remained on the loose.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fightattempted robberyrobberyboxingu.s. & worldsenior citizensatm
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant dies after long battle with COVID-19
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
1st Harris Co. inmate death from COVID-19 confirmed
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
New program lets you help neighbors during pandemic
Body shop giving away free car to single mom on Mother's Day
Future of retail to include major shifts due to pandemic
More TOP STORIES News