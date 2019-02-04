Card skimmer found at Chevron in West Columbia

WEST COLUMBIA, Texas (KTRK) --
The West Columbia Police Department is urging consumers to be aware after finding a card skimmer at a gas station.

According to a Facebook post by the department, the skimmer was found at the Chevron Mini Mart at 902 E. Brazos Ave.

Consumers who have used a pump at this gas station are urged to monitor their credit and debit accounts.

To avoid falling victim to a skimmer, experts suggest using the gas pump closest to the store and checking for Bluetooth signals that have an I.D. with a string of numbers and letters.
