Car wash employee allegedly steals customer's car on first day of work

EMBED </>More Videos

Police are searching for an employee of a South Side car wash who drove off with a customer's car Saturday morning. (WLS)

CHICAGO, Illinois --
Police are searching for an employee of a car wash who allegedly drove off with a customer's car in Chicago.

Veronica, who did not want her last name used, told WLS-TV that she and her husband went to Aqua Clean Hand Car Wash near 78th Street and Western Avenue to get their car washed. As they went to get their car and tip the employee who was drying it, they said he jumped inside and took off.

Veronica said she asked for surveillance video from the business but was told the person in charge was out of the country. She said she did learn something about the employee who allegedly took off in her car.

"They just hired him yesterday and the only thing that they had was his name and his phone number. They didn't take any photo ID or Social Security card," she said.

WLS went to the business but staff would not speak. Chicago police confirmed they were aware of what happened.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
car theftstolen caru.s. & worldIllinois
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Bank worker accused in $75,000 robbery appears in court
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
3 men face more than 1,400 counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Show More
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
All the news you need in 60 seconds
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
More News