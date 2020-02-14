Car thieves nearly ran over officers in West U, police say

WEST UNIVERSITY PLACE, Texas (KTRK) -- Police used a drone and helicopter to search for one of the suspects they say nearly ran over officers in West University Police.

It happened shortly before 3:30 a.m. Friday in the 6500 block of Wakeforest near Pittsburg St.

Investigators say they spotted the two men in a car in the neighborhood and when police tried to stop them, they drove off.

That's when they nearly ran over responding officers as they bailed out of the stolen vehicle. The car rolled into a yard at Wakeforest and Centenary.

The passenger was caught with the help of a K9. The second suspect is still on the run.

A Bellaire police officer was seen operating a drone that seemed to be checking out the backyards of nearby homes during the search.



