Car stuck in tree traps suspected impaired driver in east Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A major accident in east Harris County late Saturday night left a car stuck in a tree.Major Mike Lee with the Harris County Sheriff's Office says speed and suspected impairment were involved in the accident that sent one driver to the hospital.Deputies found the vehicle stuck in a tree in a residential area, leaving the driver trapped.The driver is expected to survive their injuries.