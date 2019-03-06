pedestrian struck

Car strikes 15-year-old boy walking down Highlands road

Deputies are investigating after a teen was struck by a vehicle on East Wallisville Road.

HIGHLANDS, Texas (KTRK) -- Sheriff's deputies are investigating after a teen was struck by a car on East Wallisville Road.

Harris County Sheriff's Office said two 15-year-old boys were walking on the street when a car hit one of them.

The teen may have a broken leg, but deputies said he is expected to survive his injuries.

Life Flight was called to the scene.

