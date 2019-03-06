Car strikes 15-year-old boy walking down Highlands road

@HCSOTexas deputies at 905 E. Wallisville Road for an Auto-Pedestrian crash. Preliminary info: 2 males, 15 yrs old, were walking along the street, when one was struck by a vehicle. Life-Flight responding to the scene. Teen has a possible broken leg, but expected to survive. pic.twitter.com/heYc6xIp08 — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) March 6, 2019

