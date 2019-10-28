Car slams into 3 young family members, killing 6-year-old

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin -- A 6-year-old girl is dead and two other children are seriously injured after they were struck by a hit-and-run driver in Milwaukee on Thursday.Family Dollar employees walking to work explained the sound the impact made when a car ran a red light and hit three children on their way home from their school playground."I heard the car, heard the impact, it sounded like it hit a car," said Anthony Quinn.Family members rushed to the scene where police said a grey Saturn Aura with tinted windows struck the children and took off around 5:30 p.m."We've had too many of these incidents and I don't want to start saying the same thing I've been continuously saying, when is enough enough," said Assistant Police Chief Ray Banks.The mother of one of those kids, a 10-year-old boy, said he was in a group of about six children when he and his two little cousins were hit.A 6-year-old girl died and a 4-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital with the boy.His mother still had his blood on her shirt from holding him."It's heartbreaking because it could have been my last time seeing him. I'm not in a good mood right now from it. I'm trying to stay strong but it ain't going to make this situation no better," his mother said.