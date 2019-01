Authorities are working to pull a vehicle out of the water after it plunged off the Kemah Boardwalk.The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. at 215 Kipp Ave.Kemah Police Department says the driver, a 17-year-old, made it out of the vehicle safely. The teen reportedly was about to head to work when he put the vehicle in reverse instead of drive.SkyEye13 was briefly over the boardwalk where authorities are trying to determine how to remove the vehicle from the water.