HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities say no one was seriously injured after a car went flying off an overpass on Highway 59.The incident happened Saturday morning when investigators say a car flew through a fence and landed 20 feet below onto Highway 59 at Pierce.It's not clear how the driver lost control of the vehicle, but luckily no one was injured.