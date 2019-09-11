Car nearly split in half in crash with METRORail: VIDEO

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- New video shows the moment a driver's commute came to an abrupt halt when her car collided with a METRORail and ended up wrapped around a pole.

The dramatic crash happened Aug. 21 at OST and Greenbriar in the Texas Medical Center.



METRO says the driver ran a red light and caused the crash. The train hammered her passenger's side, pushing the car into a pole.

Newly-released video shows the impact from several angles. The car was almost cut in two.

First responders at the scene that evening told ABC13 the driver escaped with non-life threatening injuries.

"We're thankful for that," said METRO Police Chief Vera Bumpers, who is now using the video as a teaching moment. "You should be aware of your surroundings and make sure you're focused and paying attention."

She wants drivers and pedestrians to not only look at the lights and signals, but also listen for the train's horn.

She says METRO officers are stepping up traffic enforcement efforts around the rail line, especially in the Texas Medical Center.

"Nothing is more important than paying attention because we're talking about life," Bumpers said.

Follow Jessica Willey on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonmetrocaught on tapecaught on videoaccidenttraffictraffic accidentcaught on camera
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Final arrest in gang shooting that killed innocent man
2 men and a woman charged with bestiality
Family seeks justice after hit-and-run kills pregnant woman
JJ Watt sorry for knocking down boy's lollipop
Antonio Brown's former trainer accuses him of rape
Watch the Houston Democratic debate stage come together
Can Warren go head-to-head with Trump?
Show More
Debate roundup: Democratic hopefuls crisscross Texas
Teen's memory resets every 2 hours after she was kicked in head
Daycare van carrying children flips upside down
2 reports of primate on the loose in Santa Fe in 2 days
Texas A&M student said e-cigarettes landed him in ICU
More TOP STORIES News