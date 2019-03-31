Crash at UTMB parking lot sends concrete barrier slab down four floors

UTMB Police investigating an early morning crash in garage 9. Silver Honda hit barrier wall and knocked it into the lot below. No injuries reported. Investigation continues. Repairs being coordinated by campus facilities. pic.twitter.com/vyxFc20mq4 — UTMBPolice (@UTMBPOLICE) March 31, 2019

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A crash nearly sent a car flying off the fourth floor of a parking garage at the medical center.The University of Texas Medical Branch tweeted out images of the car that crashed into a concrete barrier wall on Sunday.The impact knocked a section of the wall to the ground below. No injuries were reported.According to the hospital, the driver of the vehicle was an employee, whose car lost traction.UTMB parked a van to block the gaping hole until it is repaired.A construction crew was working on another project at a nearby location and picked up the fallen slab from the street.