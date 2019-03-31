Disasters & Accidents

Crash at UTMB parking lot sends concrete barrier slab down four floors

A crash nearly sent a car flying off the fourth floor of a parking garage at the medical center.

The University of Texas Medical Branch tweeted out images of the car that crashed into a concrete barrier wall on Sunday.



The impact knocked a section of the wall to the ground below. No injuries were reported.

According to the hospital, the driver of the vehicle was an employee, whose car lost traction.

UTMB parked a van to block the gaping hole until it is repaired.

A construction crew was working on another project at a nearby location and picked up the fallen slab from the street.
