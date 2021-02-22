2nd person dies after crash at car meet in NW Harris Co., investigators say

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6188422" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Video from Rich Lux shows the crowd gathered Friday night in the intersection of Westheimer and Sage Rd. in the Galleria area.

Street racers were going in excess of 100 mph when the crash happened, according to the Harris County District Attorney's Office.

Press play to watch video from the scene.

The truck, which had a baby inside, dropped at least 15 feet to the feeder below in a crash police blame on street racers.

A second person has died after a crash at what investigators said was a car meet Sunday night in northwest Harris County.It happened around 9:35 p.m. along the Highway 290 feeder road near W. Little York.One driver in a yellow Chevy Camaro told the group he was going to do a "flyby," where one speeds past the crowd, but in doing so, he crashed at 100 mph into a Chevy Malibu, said Sean Teare with the Harris County District Attorney's Office.Authorities identified the Camaro driver as 22-year-old Andrew Mock.The Malibu's driver and passenger were not seriously injured, though one of them voluntarily went to the hospital. It's unclear if the Malibu was involved in the meet.Still, the impact of the crash caused the Malibu to hit three pedestrians, who were standing along the feeder road."One of the cars was coming really fast. He hit the car that was there. It flipped over and it hit a parked Camaro, and there was a guy watching, standing, and he got hit," said witness Orhan Akkus."My adrenaline was going, so we were trying to get the car off the person that was lying on the ground," said another witness, Edward Johnson.One of the pedestrians, identified by authorities as 35-year-old Roger Glover, died at the scene. The other two pedestrians, who are teens, were flown to the hospital via Life Flight in serious condition.One of the teens later died at the hospital, investigators said.Mock is in custody. He is charged with manslaughter and aggravated assault/reckless driving with serious bodily injury, but his charges could be upgraded.Mock had a passenger in his car, who suffered minor injuries, Teare told ABC13.Many videos of the crash have been popping up on social media, and the district attorney's office wants to see the raw footage."One way or another, we're going to get it from you. If you're posting it online, we're going to come find it. It would be much better if you're cooperative and give us some footage," said Teare.Investigators say these kinds of car meets and too much of this reckless driving are happening more often around Harris County.Sheriff Ed Gonzalez put together a task force to investigate this kind of behavior. According to Teare, "a number of people have been arrested directly through the task force," but he didn't say how many.Investigators told ABC13 it appears that off-duty officers were at the meet, which was supposed to end at 9 p.m.If you have any information, you're urged to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office.