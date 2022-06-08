pedestrian killed

1 dead, 8 injured after driver hits pedestrians in Berlin

The man drove into people on a street corner at around 10:30 a.m. before getting the car back on the road, police said.
EMBED <>More Videos

1 dead, 8 injured after driver hits pedestrians in Berlin

BERLIN -- A man drove a car into pedestrians in a popular Berlin shopping district on Wednesday, killing at at least one person and injuring at least eight others, rescue services said.

The man drove into people on a street corner at around 10:30 a.m. before getting the car back on the road and then crashing into a shop window around a block further on, police spokesman Thilo Cablitz said.

A car has crashed into a store after crashing into a crowd of people in central Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, June 8, 2022.

AP Photo/Michael Sohn



Fire service spokesman Stefan Salzwedel put the number of injured at eight. Police said more than a dozen were injured. Police said several of them were in serious condition.

The driver was immediately detained and was being questioned, Cablitz said. He said police are trying to determine whether he deliberately drove into pedestrians or whether it was an accident, possibly caused by a medical emergency.

Large numbers of rescue vehicles and first responders were at the scene.



The incident happened at one end of the Kurfuerstendamm shopping boulevard and next to the Breitscheidplatz square, where an extremist carried out a vehicle attack on a Christmas market in 2016, resulting in 13 deaths.

In a 2019 incident in central Berlin, an SUV plowed into a group of pedestrians in central Berlin, killing four people. The driver had suffered an epileptic seizure and veered onto the sidewalk.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pedestrian struckpedestrian killedpedestrian injuredu.s. & worldgermany
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
PEDESTRIAN KILLED
Pedestrian killed in northwest Houston on FM 1960, police say
Woman killed in hit-and-run accident on sand of Surfside Beach
Driver could face charges after bicyclist hit and killed in W. Houston
79-year-old pedestrian killed after hit and run in east Houston
TOP STORIES
Families of Uvalde, Buffalo victims to testify in Congress
5-year-old nearly crossed freeway until woman saved her, HPD says
Houston catches a fever by the weekend
Family finds closure as woman missing for 38 years confirmed dead
DNA analyst accused of misleading testimony in decade-old case
Texans staffer provided Watson NDA to give to masseuses, report says
Victim dies at HFD station where he was taken after a shooting
Show More
How Texas politicians and celebrities are viewing gun control
MLB suspends Astros' Baker and Neris after bench-clearing dust-up
1st Texas monkeypox case of the year found in Dallas
2 decomposed bodies found in southeast Houston apartment
Woman dies after being shot in head at apartments in N. Houston
More TOP STORIES News