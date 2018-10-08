Car flips off bridge on Grand Parkway near New Territory

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4441341" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Life Flight takes off from scene of car crash on the Grand Parkway

Car plummets off bridge at the Brazos River

A vehicle flipped off a Grand Parkway bridge at the Brazos River, crashing to the embankment 200 feet below.Sugar Land spokesperson Doug Adolph says the four people in the car were all hurt, but none of their injuries are considered life-threatening. He says two were taken to a hospital by ambulance and one was flown by Life Flight.Initial reports were that five people in the vehicle were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.All northbound lanes of the Grand Parkway are blocked at the Brazos River during the investigation. Drivers are advised to take an alternate route.Stay with ABC13 Eyewitness News for the latest on this developing situation.