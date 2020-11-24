cars

The best and worst cars when it comes to depreciation

By
You've heard the saying that a new car depreciates in value as soon as you drive it off the dealer's lot. Every year, cars lose an average of 15-20% of their value or about 49% depreciation over five years. But some are much better, some much worse. So here is the list of 2021 vehicles with the least depreciation according to research firm ISEECARS.COM

1. The Jeep Wrangler Unlimited tops the list of cars with the least depreciation. Over five years, it only goes down in value about 30.9%.

2. The Toyota Tacoma Pickup is No. 2 with a five-year drop of just over 32%.

3. Jeep Wrangler is about the same.

4. It's followed by the Porsche 911 at 36% depreciation.

5. Finally, the Toyota tundra pickup is at No. 5 with 37%.

Now the models that depreciate the fastest.

1. The BMW 7 series: On average, ISEECARS.com says it drops in value over 72% in five years.

2. The BMW 5 series isn't much better, falling 70%.

3. The Nissan Leaf also has the same drop in value 70.1%.

4. The Audi A6 isn't much better, dropping 69%.

5. The same can be said for the Maserati Ghibli at 69%.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
automotivecarscarautomotive
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CARS
Some cars shown to leave drivers most satisfied, survey says
SPONSORED: Tips on if you should lease or buy your next car
Hundreds ride in President Trump parade on Memorial Drive
Used cars in high demand amid coronavirus pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
A 2nd $1,200 stimulus payment should happen soon, economists say
Dow crests 30K points on vaccine hopes, Biden transition
Biden formally introduces his national security team | LIVE
Who will get vaccines first? Texas sets priority
Pearland's iconic German restaurant is closing its doors
Man and woman found shot to death in apartment parking lot
COVID-19 vaccine no 'walk in the park,' CDC committee says
Show More
US could nearly double its COVID-19 cases in coming months
Houston Methodist shares vaccine distribution plan
First comes a cool front and then we'll get a cold front
Dave Chappelle stops at local favorite while in Houston
Houston native and Air Force veteran goes global with jet company
More TOP STORIES News