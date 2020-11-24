The best and worst cars when it comes to depreciation

You've heard the saying that a new car depreciates in value as soon as you drive it off the dealer's lot. Every year, cars lose an average of 15-20% of their value or about 49% depreciation over five years. But some are much better, some much worse. So here is the list of 2021 vehicles with the least depreciation according to research firm ISEECARS.COM
1. The Jeep Wrangler Unlimited tops the list of cars with the least depreciation. Over five years, it only goes down in value about 30.9%.
2. The Toyota Tacoma Pickup is No. 2 with a five-year drop of just over 32%.
3. Jeep Wrangler is about the same.
4. It's followed by the Porsche 911 at 36% depreciation.
5. Finally, the Toyota tundra pickup is at No. 5 with 37%.
Now the models that depreciate the fastest.
1. The BMW 7 series: On average, ISEECARS.com says it drops in value over 72% in five years.
2. The BMW 5 series isn't much better, falling 70%.
3. The Nissan Leaf also has the same drop in value 70.1%.
4. The Audi A6 isn't much better, dropping 69%.
5. The same can be said for the Maserati Ghibli at 69%.
