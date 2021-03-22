drunk driving

Suspected drunk driver causes gas leak after crashing into NW Harris Co. home, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspected drunk driver crashed into a northwest Harris County home overnight and caused a gas leak.

The crash happened on Hazyknoll Lane near Gears Road around 10 p.m. Sunday.

Harris County deputies say a male driver lost control and crashed through the fence, into the back of a home.

Pictures from the scene show the driver's car in the back of the home, and the fence knocked down.



The driver attempted to leave the scene on foot, according to deputies.

Authorities say an altercation broke out between the suspect, the home owner, a wrecker driver and a HCSO deputy.

Deputies say the suspect appeared to be intoxicated. He was transported to the hospital, but is expected to be OK.

The crash caused a gas leak inside the house. Deputies say no one inside the home was injured.

Investigators say the driver created a very dangerous situation in the area.

"We do have a current hazardous situation," said Steven Tusing with Harris County ESD 17. "We've secured the gas as best as we can, but we believe there may be a leak underneath the ground."

The cause of the crash is being investigated by the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies haven't said what charges the driver will be facing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harris countycar crashduicar accidentdrunk drivingdui crashharris county sheriffs officedwi
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DRUNK DRIVING
Funeral services set for mom, 3 kids killed in fiery crash
Man charged with killing mom and 3 kids had open warrants
Woman was driving behind daughter's car before fatal crash
Innocent driver killed in crash with suspected drunk driver
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Lineman killed when basket he was in falls 106 feet to the ground
Police searching for man accused of attempting to kidnap child
Texas Roadhouse CEO dies amid COVID-19 struggle
Hatchet man caused $20K in damages to businesses, HPD said
Pasadena shooting suspect has history of violence with kids
Monday brings gusty winds, more clouds, & some rain
AstraZeneca says US trial shows vaccine 79% effective
Show More
Dave Ward signs lifelong fan's vintage 'Luv Ya Blue' truck
UH defeats Rutgers in 2nd round of men's NCAA tournament
Funeral services set for mom, 3 kids killed in fiery crash
Video shows dad dropping daughter, 2, as zoo elephant charges
Pres. Bush's 4141 locomotive makes final arrival
More TOP STORIES News