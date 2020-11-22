19-year-old dead after 2 vehicles collided near I-45 North

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash that left a teenager dead near I-45 and the Aldine area in north Houston.

Deputies responded to the crash at 191 West Road on Sunday afternoon around 1:30 p.m.

Two cars collided into each other, killing a 19-year-old girl, said Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

No word yet on what caused the crash, the identity of the teenager, and if any arrests were made.
