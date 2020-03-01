Suspected drunk driver crashes into car during police investigation in SW Houston

HOUSTON, Texas -- While investigating a deadly shooting in southwest Houston, police said they also investigated a crash involving a suspected drunk driver on the same street.

The shooting happened on West Orem Drive and White Heather Drive Saturday around 7 p.m.

A family member drove the victim to a convenience store on West Airport Boulevard and Hiram Clarke Road where he later died.

Police ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Meanwhile, a suspected drunk driver slammed into at least four cars on Hiram Clarke, police said.

They said several people, including a child, were left with bumps and bruises after the crash.

The suspected drunk driver was also rushed to the hospital. They are all expected to be OK.

Police said the driver will be investigated and could face charges.
