Harris County Sheriff's deputy rolls into ditch after chasing carjacking suspects, investigators say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Two carjacking suspects led deputies on a chase that ended in a crash in east Harris County, according to investigators.

The chase began at about 6 a.m. in the 1100 block of Freeport Street on Sunday.

The suspects crashed the stolen vehicle during the chase, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said a HCSO deputy's vehicle rolled into a ditch after attempting to stop and avoid crashing.

The deputy suffered minor injuries and is expected to be OK.

The two carjacking suspects were both were detained, according to the sheriff's office.

No other injuries were reported.